Newlywed shares horror story: 'a guest did a PROFESSIONAL PHOTOSHOOT at MY wedding.'

I got married a couple of weeks ago and noticed this the day of but decided to table it in the moment so I didn’t ruin the day. Now that the wedding and honeymoon are over, I can’t help but circle back to how insane this is.
For context, one of our guests is a professional photographer. They don’t shoot weddings for close family and friends because they want to be able to enjoy themselves as a guest (understandably). Well, right before the ceremony starts, this guest walks right into the reception space (where the whole wedding party was hiding out as guests arrived) with a whole wagon full of photography gear.
I initially thought they decided that they wanted to act as another photographer, which would have been weird since they didn’t say anything to me, but I wouldn’t complain about that. Well, during the reception, I look out the window and see this guest outside with all their gear, taking professional headshots and senior pictures for some of our other guests?!?!
What makes it worse is that the guest who is a photographer lives in another state, came in for the wedding, and stayed out where I live for another 4 days. The guests that they were taking photos of live in the same state as me, so they could have done this any of the 4 days after our wedding. I cannot understand why none of them thought this was disrespectful. Ugh, people.
A side hustle at someone else's wedding is so gross.
It’s because everybody was dressed up and made-up at your wedding. Seriously rude and entitled behavior. I wouldn’t just blame the photographer but the people who asked her to do it as well!
Kinda cringe. But also rude to not at least clear it with you first. Some venues have a photography fee, you could tell them you were charged for having an unauthorized photographer on site and ask for compensation. lol.
The morning of my wedding I found one of my bridesmaids getting all of her handmade jewelry out to sell to the other bridesmaids and wedding party. I couldn’t believe it!
Easiest top "10" tacky BS at a wedding. Just wow.
They wanted your venue. A lot of your guests are just trashy.