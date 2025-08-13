Newlywed shares horror story: 'a guest did a PROFESSIONAL PHOTOSHOOT at MY wedding.'

"Guest did a professional photoshoot at my wedding..."

I got married a couple of weeks ago and noticed this the day of but decided to table it in the moment so I didn’t ruin the day. Now that the wedding and honeymoon are over, I can’t help but circle back to how insane this is.

For context, one of our guests is a professional photographer. They don’t shoot weddings for close family and friends because they want to be able to enjoy themselves as a guest (understandably). Well, right before the ceremony starts, this guest walks right into the reception space (where the whole wedding party was hiding out as guests arrived) with a whole wagon full of photography gear.