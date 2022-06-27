Bride asks if she's wrong for being mad bridesmaid skipped wedding because BF was hurt.

When you're going to be a bride, you want your wedding to go smoothly. But if something DOES goes wrong, society expects you to be totally chill about it, even if the mishap ruins your special day. Say one of your bridesmaids backs out last minute for a debatably legitimate reason, are you allowed to get angry at them? When this woman's bridesmaid backed out of her wedding due to an unexpected "emergency," this salty bride went straight to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

AITA (Am I The A******) for getting upset that my bridesmaid friend skipped my wedding?