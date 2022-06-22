Woman asks if she was wrong to fail bride's 'friendship test' by wearing white.

It's a hard and fast rule that you never upstage the bride at her wedding. But what if the bride told you it was okay? When this friend wore white to her friend's wedding and all hell broke lose, runawaymaidofhonor consulted the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Charlotte (the bride) has spent the last 18 months planning this wedding down to the last detail. I won’t say she’s obsessive, but it’s been INTENSE and I’ve tried to help her as best I can with making appointments, managing stress, etc. I also gave her $250 to help pay for the wedding (her family can only afford part of it) which isn’t included in the wedding gift I’m going to give her.
I knew Charlotte had a vision for her wedding and I wanted her as in control as possible for all the details of her special day, so I asked her which dress out of the three I’d narrowed it down to that I should wear. She asked if I would actually pull out all my dresses, so I did. She ended up narrowing it down to one of my picks, along with a dress I had put firmly in the “no” pile for being white. It was a wedding after all. She told me both dresses were lovely, but that she prefers the white one. I asked if she was sure, and she said yes, and even picked out a pair of pink and white heels from her closet to go with my dress. I figured that was that.