Woman asks if she was wrong to fail bride's 'friendship test' by wearing white.

We all know the rule...NEVER wear white to a friend's wedding. But what if it's not that simple?

It's a hard and fast rule that you never upstage the bride at her wedding. But what if the bride told you it was okay? When this friend wore white to her friend's wedding and all hell broke lose, runawaymaidofhonor consulted the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA (Am I the A******) for wearing a white dress to my friend’s wedding?"

Charlotte (the bride) has spent the last 18 months planning this wedding down to the last detail. I won’t say she’s obsessive, but it’s been INTENSE and I’ve tried to help her as best I can with making appointments, managing stress, etc. I also gave her $250 to help pay for the wedding (her family can only afford part of it) which isn’t included in the wedding gift I’m going to give her.

She seems like a good friend to me...so far.