Man asks if he's wrong for refusing to take out loan for brother's wedding.

Weddings can be extremely stressful at times, especially if you're broke and don't have the means to pay for one. But if it's not your son or daughter's wedding, financing the ceremony isn't usually your problem. But what if your younger brother is down and out and needs your help financially, is it wrong to refuse to help? When this man refused to take out a loan to finance his desperate younger brother's wedding, he takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:

"AITA for refusing to take out a loan to pay for my brother's wedding?"

OP is the older brother.