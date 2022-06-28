Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad asks if he's wrong to leave sister's wedding after she deadnamed his son.

Dad asks if he's wrong to leave sister's wedding after she deadnamed his son.

Sally Ann Hall
Jun 28, 2022 | 8:09 PM
ADVERTISING

Family is everything. But what do you do when two beloved family members are at odds and you have to choose which one to support?

For one father, the choice was easy. When his sister completely disrespected (to say the least) his son at her wedding, he chose to support his son and leave. Now that he's being accused of "ruining her wedding" by his family, he took to Reddit to ask if he was actually the bad guy.

"AITA (Am I the as*hole) for storming off from my sister's wedding after she deadnamed my son?"

I'm a 45yo single father of three. Their mom died 10 years ago. I have 3 sons, 17yo Andrew, 15yo Connor and 14yo Max. Connor was born female, he is trans. He came out as trans 5 years ago, and has now socially transitioned, not yet physically.

My sister (38F) just got married. Me and my sons were also invited. My family has known that Connor is trans for 2 years now, some have adjusted well, some not so much. My sister is pretty indifferent about it.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content