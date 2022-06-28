Dad asks if he's wrong to leave sister's wedding after she deadnamed his son.

For one father, the choice was easy. When his sister completely disrespected (to say the least) his son at her wedding, he chose to support his son and leave. Now that he's being accused of "ruining her wedding" by his family, he took to Reddit to ask if he was actually the bad guy.
I'm a 45yo single father of three. Their mom died 10 years ago. I have 3 sons, 17yo Andrew, 15yo Connor and 14yo Max. Connor was born female, he is trans. He came out as trans 5 years ago, and has now socially transitioned, not yet physically.
My sister (38F) just got married. Me and my sons were also invited. My family has known that Connor is trans for 2 years now, some have adjusted well, some not so much. My sister is pretty indifferent about it.