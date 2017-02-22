Advertising

A Stamford, Connecticut couple were horrified over Martin Luther King Day weekend to discover that some racist vandal had spray-painted the N-word in huge letters on their garage door. This was clearly no random act of graffiti, because the homeowners in question, Lexene Charles and Heather Lindsay, are an interracial couple.

Lexene Charles and Heather Lindsay. WABC

Five weeks later, the word is still there. WABC reports that Charles and Lindsay have refused to remove it until the Stamford Police Department catches whoever is responsible, or at least opens an active investigation. And the neighbors are starting to complain.

Quite an eyesore. WABC

Now, the city has slapped the couple with a $100 Notice of Blight Violation. Civil rights groups including the Connecticut NAACP support Charles and Lindsay, saying this is just another example of government trying to sweep a hate crime under the rug. But the Stamford Police disagree.

They claim that they interviewed neighbors and did everything they could to find who was responsible for the graffiti, but dropped the investigation due to a complete lack of evidence. They also claim that they immediately offered to cover up the offensive paint, but were refused.

Here's the full report from WABC.

The debate over this crime is far from over. But regardless of who comes out on top, it's clear that this horrible act of vandalism has exposed underlying racial tensions that make this community very uncomfortable.

