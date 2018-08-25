The internet is 'f***ing dying' over this hilariously honest Craigslist ad for a 2002 Oldsmobile.

On Craigslist, what you see isn't always what you get. A "huge sunny bedroom" might actually be a literal shoebox with a hole in it. And a flat screen TV might actually be a wooden board in a trash bag.

Most of us have been burned by false advertising at some point, which is why the internet is losing their minds over one guy's refreshingly honest and hilarious ad for a 2002 Oldsmobile Olero.

Twitter user Snapchat: kel12121 (probably not his real name) tweeted a screencap of a Craigslist ad that had him "fucking dying" and trust me you will be too:

Bruh when I tell y'all I am fucking dying right now pic.twitter.com/YWTGJTETtH — Snapchat: kel12121 (@kel12121) February 3, 2017

The ad has been retweeted 42K times. That's how much people are loving this honesty.

Here's a closer look at the car, which lives up to this description: