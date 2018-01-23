Guy who played Barney the Dinosaur gives TMI interview about his tantric sex business.

I loved you, Barney. You loved me, Barney. We were all a happy family back in the '90s when times were simple BUT NOT ANYMORE. It's 2018. We've grown up. And so has the man who used to play our favorite purple dinosaur from childhood.

David Joyner, the guy inside the Barney costume from 1991 to 2001, has moved on to a very different career path. According to a profile in Vice , he's now working as a "tantra massage specialist and spiritual healer," charging $350 for a three-to-four hour session. During these sessions, his exclusively female clients receive: a ritual bath, chakra balancing, a massage (BO-RING) and, finally, "cosmic, mind-blowing orgasms."

According to Vice, the goal of these sessions is to "fully release a woman’s blocked energy."

"When the lingam [penis] and the yoni [vagina] meet, there’s a certain energy that takes place that hands on the body alone cannot create," Joyner, 54, told Vive. "Even through G-spot massage, it’s still not the same energy that flows."

BRB erasing all childhood memories of the TV show Barney & Friends.

Okay, now I'm back. Barney who? So, here's a quote from the interview, in which Joyner relates his work as Barney to what he does now: