Guy who played Barney the Dinosaur gives TMI interview about his tantric sex business.

I loved you, Barney. You loved me, Barney. We were all a happy family back in the '90s when times were simple BUT NOT ANYMORE. It's 2018. We've grown up. And so has the man who used to play our favorite purple dinosaur from childhood.
David Joyner, the guy inside the Barney costume from 1991 to 2001, has moved on to a very different career path. According to a profile in Vice, he's now working as a "tantra massage specialist and spiritual healer," charging $350 for a three-to-four hour session. During these sessions, his exclusively female clients receive: a ritual bath, chakra balancing, a massage (BO-RING) and, finally, "cosmic, mind-blowing orgasms."
According to Vice, the goal of these sessions is to "fully release a woman’s blocked energy."
"When the lingam [penis] and the yoni [vagina] meet, there’s a certain energy that takes place that hands on the body alone cannot create," Joyner, 54, told Vive. "Even through G-spot massage, it’s still not the same energy that flows."
BRB erasing all childhood memories of the TV show Barney & Friends.
Okay, now I'm back. Barney who? So, here's a quote from the interview, in which Joyner relates his work as Barney to what he does now:
The energy I brought up [while] in the costume is based on the foundation of tantra, which is love. Everything stems, grows, and evolves from love. Even when you have emotionally blocked energy, the best way to remove it is to remove it with love, and then replace it with God’s divine love. Love heals and allows you to continue to grow.
RIP MY CHILDHOOD.
Here's another quote from the interview:
Once the lingam is inside the yoni, there’s a technique where you don’t even move. You’re harmonizing spiritually and consciously, as you’re looking into each other’s eyes, and you’re feeling each other’s energy take place. This is about energy moving up. A lot of women have never really had spiritual sex.
You getting that spiritual sex, LADIES??? Alright, dude. We get it.
I suppose as long as everything is consensual in this tantric sex business, there's nothing wrong with this man's new career path. In fact, maybe he's actually doing some good in the world. And yet......does it have to be the guy who played Barney??? UGH I'LL BE HAUNTED BY THIS FOR LIFE.