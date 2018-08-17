Comedian tries to buy a doormat from Amazon and gets this instead.

Comedian Emily Heller made a purchase on Amazon.com for what seemed by all accounts to be an actual doormat. What she received from the online superstore, was, in her words, "a piece of foam with a photo of the thing I wanted printed on it."
You can see it here.
Heller took a look at the reviews, and it turns out the doormat did actually exist, in non-foam form. But it still got a bunch of one-star reviews, so maybe the foam was a better option.
But still wanting an actual functional doormat, Heller asked for a refund, and got a response that was basically the email version of the item she received. SORT OF like an email, but when you look closely, it's missing a few key things, like coherency.
Heller also shared a reply she got from a stranger on Twitter, accusing her of purposely ordering the wrong item just to make a tweet go viral. Because the internet is nothing if not a breeding ground for conspiracy theories.
And yes, Heller's tweet did go viral. It's been retweeted over 8,000 times since she posted it on July 20. Good luck to Heller in her goal of acquiring a real doormat. It's the little things in the life that matter.
We think they've changed the product, but see for yourself.