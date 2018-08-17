Comedian tries to buy a doormat from Amazon and gets this instead.

Comedian Emily Heller made a purchase on Amazon.com for what seemed by all accounts to be an actual doormat. What she received from the online superstore, was, in her words, "a piece of foam with a photo of the thing I wanted printed on it."

Tried to buy a doormat and here's what arrived: a piece of foam with a photo of the thing I wanted printed on it. pic.twitter.com/sqK7vgH7Ii — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) July 20, 2016

Twitter: Emily Heller

Heller took a look at the reviews, and it turns out the doormat did actually exist, in non-foam form. But it still got a bunch of one-star reviews, so maybe the foam was a better option.

No one else got foam!!! All the one star reviews are for the actual product — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) July 20, 2016

But still wanting an actual functional doormat, Heller asked for a refund, and got a response that was basically the email version of the item she received. SORT OF like an email, but when you look closely, it's missing a few key things, like coherency.