R-rated headline about high school students is a reminder to always proofread.

R-rated headline about high school students is a reminder to always proofread.
April Lavalle
Oct 31, 2017@1:37 PM
Advertising

Do you remember sitting in school, wondering when the heck you were ever going to use the things you learned in the classroom in real life? Well, consider this newspaper headline-gone-wrong to be a cautionary tale....

This headline from the Pratt Tribune shows how one tiny grammatical error could turn a totally innocuous story into an eyebrow-raising exclusive on sexually active high school students.

Yeah, you might need to read that a few times in order to get it.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-7KV4Pu.gif
OH NOOOOOOOOOOOO!
giphy

These students were getting first-hand job experience, not running around giving each other the ol' tug-of-love.

But this is hardly the first time a newspaper went to print with a horrible, glaring error:

Advertising

And for anyone wondering...

See? You should have listened to all those English teachers when they told you grammar is important!

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc