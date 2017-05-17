Advertising

If you live in or near Leeds, England, please contact authorities immediately if you have seen this man:

Suspect is about 6' tall, Caucasian, and looks like a giant penis.

A group of men, including a man wearing a giant penis costume, are wanted for the "serious assault" of a 26-year-old man that occurred in Leeds center on April 3rd, according to an appeal to the public released by the West Yorkshire Police.

The victim reportedly suffered a shattered shin bone, torn ligaments and a dislocated knee after he was attacked by a group of men having a bachelor party, said police. Local Detective Constable Gaynor Burt said the victim was "very badly injured" and "will still require further surgery."

This is actually not a very funny story. Other than the giant penis costume. That part is hilarious.

Police described one of the assailant's outfits as "distinctive fancy dress outfit" and included the photo above to help people locate the suspect. It certainly is distinctive.

The police report says:

We have been making extensive enquiries to identify those involved and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in tracing the group involved, who were possibly a stag party or similar. The costume worn by one of the group is very distinctive and we think anyone who encountered them during the evening would recall it.

Let's hope they find this giant penis and the other penises who committed this awful crime. Sorry to be crass, but what a bunch of dicks.

