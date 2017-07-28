Advertising

They say that children are our future. Well, this is what we have to look forward to:

According to BuzzFeed News, a 14-year-old named Kaley was talking to a friend about how attractive she found a member of the K-pop group BTS to be, and offhandedly said "He’s so beautiful I could shove a hammer in my mouth.'"

Well, her friend called her bluff on that, and so Kaley doubled down and actually shoved a hammer in her mouth. There was only one problem: she couldn't get the hammer out.

STOP. Hammer time:

how do u tell ur mom that u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth pic.twitter.com/JzPmehLfP0 — kaley aka mc hammer (@guillctine) July 26, 2017

Geez, talk about a hammerhead (I have hammer puns for days, people).

Of course, Twitter was equal parts skeptical and concerned with Kaley's life choices:

Ok am I a bad person for laughing? 😂 Jokes aside, im glad that you're okay — martu (@foreverjoshifer) July 27, 2017

kaley i don't know u but im concerned for u — jay || 8 (@islndsofvioInce) July 26, 2017

"How'd you get those scars?"



"@ my twitter." pic.twitter.com/5NkqzdVsVB — Tayler (@taymarleyx) July 26, 2017

TF WERE YOU DOING pic.twitter.com/MXcB554eVA — nikita (@nikitagavara) July 27, 2017

I've never seen anything like this. Where's the holy water? — rubi ❤️'s addi (@rubig1317) July 27, 2017

kaley honey whAT THE FUCK HOW THE FUCK WHY THE FUCK — rainbow reno (@ItBeRenee) July 26, 2017

Luckily, Kaley managed to remove the hammer after about 10 minutes of trying to wriggle it out (and didn't knock any of her teeth out in the process). Nailed it.

Hey, we are glad she managed to remove the hammer, but you probably aren't the sharpest tool in the shed if you are eating hammers in the first place.

