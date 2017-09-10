Art is neither for the faint of heart or the weak-stomached. At least, that's what people on Twitter learned Sunday morning when the illusion artist Dain Yoon showcased what she calls "hair nails."
The novelty hair nails look exactly how you'd imagine.
That is, if your brain has been haunted by images of silky locks growing out of your nail beds.
Despite the fact that Yoon didn't pitch the hairy manicure as a mainstream trend, people were still shook.
I mean, can you blame them?! These are basically Salvador Dali nightmares on your hands. Which is both enticing and formidable and deeply impressive from an artistic standpoint.
All creepiness aside, the technique on these bad boys is incredible.
Some of us are still struggling to paint our nails ONE color without getting flecks of gel color on our palms.
Regardless of the undeniable skill and artistry involved, some people are just not ready to appreciate hair extensions through nail art.
Which again, is understandable.
But what if hair nails have been the missing piece of your power outfit all along?
They're just weird enough they might be what you need.
They ARE pretty in a way.
In the same way a well made-up corpse is pretty, or a poisonous spider feasting on its prey. You know, a fear-based pretty.
But there are still some concerns about how sanitary it is to grow a mane from your nails.
HOW DO YOU TYPE WITH THOSE?! DOES THE HAIR GET JAMMED IN YOUR LAPTOP?!
One man has already bid to make the nails more inclusive.
Bald people deserve creepy portrait nails too.
Again, some people aren't here for any of it.
Regardless of how you feel about these nails, I'd bet good money ($5 tops, I got bills) that you won't be able to shake this image from your brain.