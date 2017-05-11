Advertising

Are you in the market for a house that is almost certainly going to kill you? Then you're in luck, because check out this house for sale in South Carolina. According to UPI, the house is located in Cayce, near Columbia. Remax provides some details: it's a single family dwelling built in 1950, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a mysterious upstairs tenant who will definitely kill you in your sleep.

The upper windows probably belong to the shadowy being who'll steal your soul. Zillow

The inside of the house itself is fairly creepy, mostly just because it's in a serious state of disrepair (almost like…someone left in a big hurry…) but it's the description on Remax that really sells the whole "possible murder house" vibe. It reads in part:

Advertising

Please read carefully before scheduling showings. May not qualify for financing. Great "diamond in the rough" investment property or primary home needing separate apartments. Little is known about condition except that property has active roof leaks. Property is being sold "as-is" with no repairs, no clean-up, and no warranties expressed or implied. Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances. Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)

Advertising

Sounds great! Because who doesn't want their new house to come with someone (or something) unknown lurking above them at all times (and freeloading, to boot).

The description was originally posted on Zillow, where it drew the attention of someone on Twitter who had, you know, a few questions.

Hey @zillow!!!! I HAVE SERIOUS QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NIGHTMARE HOUSE. Read the description. https://t.co/ZrKg58Pi50 — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) May 8, 2017

After the frenzy of attention, Zillow pulled down their listing, but it's still up on Remax.

UPI also pointed out another listing for the house on Hotpads, now expired, that included one detail about the mysterious occupant: "Upstairs apartment is occupied by professional artist." Uh-huh. Sure. That's exactly the kind of thing a malevolent demon would say about his profession (you can't trust these artist demons).

Advertising

Another special feature of the house is this random hole in the ceiling (possibly where the ghosts broke through).

I'm sure it's fine. Zillow

And then there's the portal to hell located conveniently in the backyard, right next to an enormous paper clip or possibly a brass instrument. Or maybe just some pipes. You'll probably be dead before you figure it out.

Fun "easy to fall into" well for any children you might have! Zillow

Advertising

You can see more pictures of your future deathtrap home here. Best of luck!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.