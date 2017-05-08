Advertising

Ever think about what humans will look like 1,000 years from now? Perhaps people will have their iPhones implanted directly right into their eyeballs and everyone will have really great makeup skills from the billions of tutorials made by that point.

This video by Tech Insider outlines how humans will (actually) evolve to look differently by 3017, but don't be too freaked out. We will all be dead by then!

Wait, merging with machines? Colonizing different planets? IMMORTALITY? Yeah, hard pass. The future sounds scary.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.