Advertising

Flying is already a huge hassle, but if you see these four letters on your boarding pass, things could get way more inconvenient.

If you see the letters "SSSS" on your boarding pass, expect to spend even more time in security with the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA.

Damn, and you thought having to take off your shoes was bad!

I’m SSSS on EVERY flight. Special treatment includes @TSA feeling & squeezing you & every single item in the luggage pic.twitter.com/O2K5KPx0Zt — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) August 5, 2017

According to Business Insider, "SSSS" stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection, and it appears on your boarding pass when you are selected for an additional screening by the TSA.

Advertising

The meaning of the "SSSS" stamp was never really a secret, per se, but travelers are just now catching on to its meaning.

The dreaded #SSSS. A post shared by Jake Vander Linden (@whelanbeer) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

"SSSS stands for Secondary Security Screening Selection and it appears on a passenger’s boarding pass when they’ve been selected by TSA’s Secure Flight system for enhanced security screening," the TSA said told Business Insider in a statement. "Secure Flight is a risk-based passenger pre-screening program that enhances security by identifying low and high-risk passengers before they arrive at the airport by matching their names against trusted traveler lists and watchlists."

Advertising

Apparently Global Entry didn't save me from the "random" additional private-room screening that awaits me on my layover in Toronto. That's what I get for booking two one-ways to save $50! Ugh 🇨🇦! YUL > YYZ > DCA A post shared by Rachel Okolski (@racheltalkstravel) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Oh, and it gets worse if you are trying to catch a connecting flight. If you are stamped "SSSS," you have to repeat the additional security level at each connecting airport.

No quick pit-stop at the airport Cinnabon for you!

Seriously though the worst part about SSSS is that you have to do it at each connecting airport too. 👎 — Jonathan Khoo (@jonk) August 5, 2017

According to Distracitfy, if someone continually is given the "SSSS" stamp, they can contact the TSA and appeal to remove it. However, if you show up at the airport and see the dreaded stamp on your boarding pass, there is nothing you can really do.

Advertising

I guess that's why they have you arrive to your flight so early. giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.