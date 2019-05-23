Man live-tweets in horror after roommate murders someone in their apartment.

A Gainesville, Florida student's apartment became a crime scene on Monday when his roommate murdered her boyfriend in her bedroom. And while this would be a sad, grisly story under any circumstances, it's attracting an abnormal amount of attention online, all because this guy chose to live-tweet the entire thing.

so um..... just found out my roommate murdered her boyfriend in our apartment.... i.... — 💋 (@chaserojo) February 13, 2017

He provided evidence to prove he wasn't making this up.

Police set him up in a hotel while they collected evidence from the apartment.

And it only got weirder from there.

just found out from an ivestegator that she wrote "death" on the calendar in our kitchen and none of us noticed it — 💋 (@chaserojo) February 15, 2017

Now he faces the challenge of trying to sleep in that place.