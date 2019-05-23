Man live-tweets in horror after roommate murders someone in their apartment.

Matt Nedostup
May 23, 2019@8:49 PM
A Gainesville, Florida student's apartment became a crime scene on Monday when his roommate murdered her boyfriend in her bedroom. And while this would be a sad, grisly story under any circumstances, it's attracting an abnormal amount of attention online, all because this guy chose to live-tweet the entire thing.

He provided evidence to prove he wasn't making this up.

Police set him up in a hotel while they collected evidence from the apartment.

And it only got weirder from there.

Now he faces the challenge of trying to sleep in that place.

