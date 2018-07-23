Model eats 15 jars of Nutella a month to try and achieve the world's largest butt and same.

Natasha Crown is a 24-year-old model (omg, same!) from Gothenburg, Sweden, who has been on a high calorie diet (woah, also same) in order to achieve her goal of having the largest butt in the world and, honestly, saaaaaame.

Crown mainly eats pizza, pasta, and ice cream (I mean who doesn't??), The Sun reports. She also eats about 15 jars of Nutella every month. Same, same, same. Currently, Crown says her butt is six feet wide. Here is a photo, courtesy of her extremely popular Instagram account:

A post shared by Natasha Crown (@natasha_crown_official___) on Jul 22, 2018 at 2:06am PDT

"The more I gain the better the bum will be," Crown told The Sun. "I'll do whatever it takes to have the world’s biggest bum."

Yes, saaaame. That's why I eat so much Nutella. It's not because I'm lazy and Nutella tastes like heaven and is available at every deli. It's because I have GOALS. (JK, unlike Natasha I do not have goals, just a deep, deep hunger for Nutella!)