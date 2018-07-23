Model eats 15 jars of Nutella a month to try and achieve the world's largest butt and same.

Natasha Crown is a 24-year-old model (omg, same!) from Gothenburg, Sweden, who has been on a high calorie diet (woah, also same) in order to achieve her goal of having the largest butt in the world and, honestly, saaaaaame.
Crown mainly eats pizza, pasta, and ice cream (I mean who doesn't??), The Sun reports. She also eats about 15 jars of Nutella every month. Same, same, same. Currently, Crown says her butt is six feet wide. Here is a photo, courtesy of her extremely popular Instagram account:
"The more I gain the better the bum will be," Crown told The Sun. "I'll do whatever it takes to have the world’s biggest bum."
Yes, saaaame. That's why I eat so much Nutella. It's not because I'm lazy and Nutella tastes like heaven and is available at every deli. It's because I have GOALS. (JK, unlike Natasha I do not have goals, just a deep, deep hunger for Nutella!)
"My bum makes me feel sexy and makes me feel powerful," says Crown, and also me who wrote this article, who believes her desire for a bigger booty comes from a place of self love. "When I was a teenager and my body started to change—I got boobs, I got a bum. I just loved my body so much," she told The Sun. "Since then I've had three Brazilian butt lifts (where fat is taken from other parts of the body before being injected into the buttocks) as well as boob jobs and I also have filler and lots of other procedures."
She added: "I just love the feel of having a big bum. When I walk, I feel all the jiggling, jiggling, jiggling and I start to feel horny with myself."
Here are some more pics of Natasha from her Instagram account. I don't think she minds if we look at them:
In fact it's almost like she wants us to look at them.
But if I know Natasha (and I do, we are practically twins!!!!!!), she won't stop until she reaches her goals. GET IT GIRL. Natasha Crown for World Butt Domination 2020. Now get out there and VOTE.
This post, surprisingly, not sponsored by Nutella.