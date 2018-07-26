This woman got busted by grocery store security for something we've all done at least once.

One mom found herself in trouble with "the man" while she was food shopping recently. (In this case "the man" is a supermarket security guard.) Zoë Lowdon was picking up some things for dinner in a Waitrose store in the UK when she spotted some good deals on champagne and whisky (sounds like we'd get along just fine) and stopped to snap a couple pictures to send to her husband.

Apparently, it is against grocery store law to take photos. Lowdon shared on Facebook that she was reprimanded by a security guard who treated her "the same way you treat thieves."

Her post reads:

Thank you Waitrose for giving me the most mortifying shopping experience of my life and that's saying something considering I once smashed two bottles of beer and a bottle of Pimms after standing them up on the conveyer belt in Aldi.

Today after a long day at work I thought I'd pop in to get something for dinner. Whilst there I looked around the alcohol section and saw a great deal on Champagne so took a photo to send to my husband as a hint for a Christmas present. I also took a photo of some Whisky to ask my husband which he'd prefer. To my surprise after I'd paid for my shopping a security guard came over and ushered me to one side, he then reprimanded me for taking photos in-store. He told me it was against store policy and I shouldn't be taking photos at all, I was made to feel like a naughty child and not a grown mother of 3. Worse than that I was approached in a way that a thief would be approached upon leaving a store, shoppers around me even looked over to see what the fuss was about. I find it completely ridiculous that this security guard that had followed me around the alcohol section (obviously at that point I didn't know he had it in for me) didn't just ask me not to take a photo, or politely mention it to me at that point rather than wait until I had paid and accost me at the till where I was surrounded by shoppers.

As a busy working mum of 3 I will openly admit without the power of a phone camera I wouldn't get half my jobs done, often I take a photo of something that I may need at a later date or send a pic to my husband to ask his opinion on something I'm about to buy, with my memory issues I also take pictures just to remind me where I saw the best deal. Apparently though we all have to be of sound mind and health to shop at Waitrose, God forbid we need a little help remembering a deal.

Whilst I appreciate this maybe store policy (although I find that ridiculous) how are customers supposed to know this if you don't make it clear? If you treat people that take photos the same way you treat thieves I highly recommend you put the same warnings about taking photos as you do about stealing! Instead of spending millions on Christmas ads I suggest you invest your money on training staff how to deal with customers, rewriting policies and putting up signs that make it clear what your policies are.

The moral of the story... money can't buy you class! #FirstWorldProblems #WorstShoppingExperienceEver