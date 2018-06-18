Mom and dad film couple having sex on packed flight and text video to their daughter. Naturally.

Sometimes I think, I've seen it all. The internet can never surprise me. But the internet always comes through, proving me wrong with a bizarre story like this one, brought to us by Kiley Tully.
Kiley's parents were recently "just trying to have a peaceful trip to Mexico" when they had their trip interrupted by the passengers' behind them, in the words of L.L. Cool J, "doing it... and doing it... and doing it..." loudly. Blatantly. And in broad daylight. On a full flight.
It's hard to believe it if you don't see it. But now the entire internet gets to see it. Because Kiley's parents did the most 2018 thing: they filmed the couple and texted the video to their daughter, Kiley, who posted it to Twitter where it went viral. Naturally.
"My mom and dad were just trying to have a peaceful trip to Mexico and then they sent me this......" writes Kiley next to the NSFW (also NSF-Family, but who are we to judge!!!???) tweet, which has been shared thousands of times.
IDK about your parents. But if this was my parents they would've pretended nothing was happening the whole time and when I asked them how their trip was they would've been like 'fine, thanks!'"
To each their own, I guess!
The internet has a theory about why Kylie's mom was so camera-happy:
LMFAO. Get it, Kiley's mom!!!!! (But like, in the bathroom, maybe? Because c'mon, having sex in public spaces is disrespectful AF!)