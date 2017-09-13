Advertising

It was Mr. Rogers who said that during times of disaster, his mother's comforting words pop into his mind: "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."

Well, it is certainly hard to miss this helper.

Meet the chainsaw-wielding nun, Sister Margaret Ann.

Sister Margaret Ann, the principal of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami, was helping residents by clearing fallen trees after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc all over Florida.

"The road was blocked, we couldn't get through," Sister Margaret Ann told CNN. "And I saw somebody spin in the mud and almost go into a wall, going off the road. So, there was a need, I had the means — so I wanted to help out."

PREACH!

An off duty Miami-Dade police officer eventually stumbled upon Sister Margaret Ann doing, well, God's work, and snapped a few pictures and a video for the police department's Facebook page.

Posted by Miami-Dade Police Department on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

One of our off duty officers was happy to find Sister Margaret Ann of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School pitching in by cutting trees to clear the neighborhood roadways. As we recover from #HurricaneIrma, these acts of kindness remind us all that we are #OneCommunity in #MiamiDadeCounty! Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! #MiamiDadeStrong

Soon Sister Margaret Ann was making international headlines, and the internet quickly fell in love with the nun.

Hopefully Sister Margaret Ann's kindness will inspire others to get into the "habit" of helping out as well. GET IT????

Okay, I think I've officially run out of puns now.

In other news, "Nun with a Chainsaw" would be a great name for a heavy metal band.

