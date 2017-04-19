Advertising

Once in a while, the internet shows you something you've never seen before or even imagined. This may be one of those moments—unless you've already seen a woman giving CPR to a pigeon. In which case, I'm sorry for what you've been through. But at least you're emotionally prepared for what's ahead.

To everyone else, welcome to your worst nightmare:

This bizarre, tragic, [insert adjectives here] scene was captured and shared by Charlotte, a 19-year-old art student, Mashable reports. "Meanwhile in Glasgow," she captioned the video, which was apparently taken in Glasgow, Scotland, and has since been shared more than 12 thousand times.

Sadly, it appears the woman's attempt to administer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation were not effective. And according to Charlotte, things turned out even worse for the poor bird after that.

Omg just seen the same pigeon being eaten by a seagull.... — Charlotte (@Charlismyname) April 18, 2017

RIP pigeon. What a journey you've had. People on Twitter are reacting to the strange video and its tragic ending with a whole range of emotions...

I was waiting for it to fly away and when it's head flops down haha 😭 — 🐝 Kelsey (@kelsey_feed) April 18, 2017

@kelsey_feed The head flop absolutely ended me — Gwen Prior (@slinkybears) April 18, 2017

I'm crying with laughter I might die @seanflag @Dutchface plz I can't deal — Gwen Prior (@slinkybears) April 18, 2017

Just, wow. — Sean flaherty (@seanflag) April 18, 2017

...while others find humor in the situation.

They are selling really shit balloons these days — carl wilson (@silvercab49) April 18, 2017

And some just see this video as a sign that the apocalypse is nigh.

That's it, I'm off to the bunker! The world has gone totally mad, WTF is she at 😂😂😢 — Joe O'Neill (@stratfordno1) April 19, 2017

This story raises a lot of questions, mainly about the woman giving mouth-to-mouth to a pigeon: Did she have a relationship with that pigeon? Is she some kind of bird whisperer? Years ago, did that pigeon do her a huge favor and she's devoted her life to repaying it? Or did the pigeon owe her money?

At least that pigeon died in the hands of someone who sees pigeons and humans as equals. And there's something very beautiful, if not disturbing, about that.

