Once in a while, the internet shows you something you've never seen before or even imagined. This may be one of those moments—unless you've already seen a woman giving CPR to a pigeon. In which case, I'm sorry for what you've been through. But at least you're emotionally prepared for what's ahead.
To everyone else, welcome to your worst nightmare:
This bizarre, tragic, [insert adjectives here] scene was captured and shared by Charlotte, a 19-year-old art student, Mashable reports. "Meanwhile in Glasgow," she captioned the video, which was apparently taken in Glasgow, Scotland, and has since been shared more than 12 thousand times.
Sadly, it appears the woman's attempt to administer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation were not effective. And according to Charlotte, things turned out even worse for the poor bird after that.
"Omg just seen the same pigeon being eaten by a seagull," she wrote.
RIP pigeon. What a journey you've had. People on Twitter are reacting to the strange video and its tragic ending with a whole range of emotions...
...while others find humor in the situation.
And some just see this video as a sign that the apocalypse is nigh.
This story raises a lot of questions, mainly about the woman giving mouth-to-mouth to a pigeon: Did she have a relationship with that pigeon? Is she some kind of bird whisperer? Years ago, did that pigeon do her a huge favor and she's devoted her life to repaying it? Or did the pigeon owe her money?
At least that pigeon died in the hands of someone who sees pigeons and humans as equals. And there's something very beautiful, if not disturbing, about that.