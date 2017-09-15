The only thing sadder than a funeral is a funeral where nobody cries. I mean seriously, what a downer!!!!!
No one should have to cope with the existential bummer of a dry-eyed funeral. Which is why Sylvester Ricardo Moss, from Nassau, in the Bahamas, is here to prevent this scenario. In a mega-viral Facebook post, Moss described himself as a "professional mourner" and laid out his rates and services. They're actually pretty reasonable.
His ad reads:
Do you want to boost your funeral?
Hire me....the professional mourner to come and cry at the funeral.
Below are the "Summer Special" prices:
1. Normal crying $50
2. Bahamian hollering $100
3. Crying and rolling on the ground $150
4. Crying and threatening to jump into the grave $200
5. Crying and actually jumping in the grave $1000
Inbox me for bookings
Sure, $1000 is steep. But when you consider this man will JUMP IN A LITERAL GRAVE for that price, that's not a bad deal. What better way to usher someone into the beyond than with a crying stranger jumping into their grave????
Moss' post has been shared over 100,000 times since he posted it on Wednesday. And he's going viral over on Twitter as well, after someone shared a screenshot of his post:
The internet is — ironically — in tears. Not funeral tears though. Those you have to pay for.
Apparently option #5 is the fan favorite.
While others are partial to the Bahamian hollering.
Moss' inbox must be pretty full right now.