The only thing sadder than a funeral is a funeral where nobody cries. I mean seriously, what a downer!!!!!

No one should have to cope with the existential bummer of a dry-eyed funeral. Which is why Sylvester Ricardo Moss, from Nassau, in the Bahamas, is here to prevent this scenario. In a mega-viral Facebook post, Moss described himself as a "professional mourner" and laid out his rates and services. They're actually pretty reasonable.

Do you want to boost your funeral? Hire me....the professional mourner to come and cry at the funeral. Below are the ... Posted by Sylvester Ricardo Moss on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

His ad reads:

Do you want to boost your funeral? Hire me....the professional mourner to come and cry at the funeral. Below are the "Summer Special" prices: 1. Normal crying $50 2. Bahamian hollering $100 3. Crying and rolling on the ground $150 4. Crying and threatening to jump into the grave $200 5. Crying and actually jumping in the grave $1000 Inbox me for bookings

Sure, $1000 is steep. But when you consider this man will JUMP IN A LITERAL GRAVE for that price, that's not a bad deal. What better way to usher someone into the beyond than with a crying stranger jumping into their grave????

Moss' post has been shared over 100,000 times since he posted it on Wednesday. And he's going viral over on Twitter as well, after someone shared a screenshot of his post:

Today on Facebook pic.twitter.com/wOWxuQ141b — Khal Drogas (@_Phats_182_) September 14, 2017

The internet is — ironically — in tears. Not funeral tears though. Those you have to pay for.

the grave part got me crying — glock (@wendavious) September 14, 2017

Him too — Damien (@TheTeorainn) September 15, 2017

ACTUALLY JUMPING INTO THE GRAVE THIS IS THE SHIT I WANNA SEE



BUT BAHAMIAN CRYING SKJSJS — ur mum #defenddaca (@exesabrina) September 15, 2017

Apparently option #5 is the fan favorite.

"crying and actually jumping into the grave" 😂😂😂 — mia bélanger (@nekomatweets) September 15, 2017

I'm weak at "crying and jumping in the grave" — Pocket Knife Shawty (@Timmer_ferdett) September 15, 2017

"Threatening to jump in the grave" lmao 😂 — 15-1 (@IsraeIg) September 15, 2017

While others are partial to the Bahamian hollering.

I definitely want the Bahamian Hollering!!! — Joe Craig (@archaeojoe) September 15, 2017

Moss' inbox must be pretty full right now.

