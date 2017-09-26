Advertising

Rapper B.o.B is raising money to send satellites into space to prove once and for all that the world is flat.

Only one problem: the world ain't flat, ya dummy.

In case you didn't know, the 'Airplanes' rapper, also known as 'Flat Earth Bob,' is a devout "flat Earth truther"— a person who believes that the earth is flat and that there is a vast conspiracy to cover it up. He is using the crowd-funding site Go Fund Me to raise $200,000 to "purchase and launch multiple satellites into space" in hopes of find evidence that the world is a disk and not a sphere. He also plans to document this "step-by-step" with the 200k he hopes to raise.

At time of publication, he has raised $1716. Although that is just a fraction of the $200,000, it is still waaay too much.

But not everyone has lost their damn minds and most of the comments on the page are critical of B.o.B. Some people tried to explain why, scientifically, the world is round. Others questioned how the hell 200,000 will buy *multiple* satellites. And, of course, some people just trolled the sh*t out of him.

"Bro. I am totally with you on this. But we cannot trust anything but our senses," wrote commentor Ashay Doshi "The technology you're using will make it appear that the earth is round because of the curvature of the lenses mounted on your satellite. The only way to find out if the earth is flat is by going to outer [space] yourself and ejecting yourself from the spacecraft, because the window glass would also have a slight curvature making the earth look round. Then you have to get out of your space suit, [because] the glass on your space suit will curve the appearance of the earth. So [only] then you will see that the earth is in fact, flat."

Back in 2016, B.o.B tangled with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson‏ on Twitter over the shape of the Earth. It...did not end well for him.

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart... where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

@bobatl Earth's curve indeed blocks 150 (not 170) ft of Manhattan. But most buildings in midtown are waaay taller than that. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

When B.o.B fought back with pseudoscience and falsities, deGrasse Tyson hit him where it hurts:

@bobatl Duude — to be clear: Being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn’t mean we all can’t still like your music — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

Ouch. Eventually B.o.B did release this diss track called "Flatline" aimed at the scientist.

"Neil Tyson needs to loosen up his vest," B.o.B. raps. "They'll probably write that man one hell of a check."

Look, B.o.B. I have some good news for you! You don't have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars sending satellites into space to see Earth because THAT HAS ALREADY BEEN DONE. In fact, it is well documented, and all the images, videos and information you could ever want are a mere Google search away.

Why don't you raise money for people who actually need it? I bet that Puerto Rico could really use that 200k right about now.

