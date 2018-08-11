A Seattle airline employee stole and crashed a plane. He scared the f*ck out of everyone.

In a bewildering move, a Horizon Air employee stole an Alaska Airlines plane on Friday and flew it erratically until crashing into an island nearby. The employee - whose identity has not been released - stole the passenger plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport around 8 PM. The aircraft's unpredictable flight pattern terrified onlookers, who got photo and video footage of the plane's ill-fated excursion. Fortunately, the employee was the only person on board and his bizarre stunt did not injure anyone else, according to Alaska Airlines.

The company's CEO Brad Tilden addressed the incident in a statement, saying, "We’re working to find out everything we possibly can about what happened, working with the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the National Transportation Safety Board. We are giving those investigators our full support and cooperation."

NBC reported that the man expressed distress about his mental health while communicating with the air traffic control tower. He mentioned "having a few screws loose" and demonstrated signs of suicidal ideation.

Naturally, the errant plane disrupted air traffic control - but it also scared observers who had no idea what the aircraft was doing. Recordings they made show the plane's alarming movements and capture the confusion and fear the incident caused.

Twitter user @bmbdgty uploaded a clip of the "pilot" doing tricks - including a loop-the-loop - and onlookers speculating that the plane was actually a drone.