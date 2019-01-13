Somebody figured out why ancient statues have tiny penises. It's not because museums are freezing.

Somebody figured out why ancient statues have tiny penises. It's not because museums are freezing.
Myka Fox
Jan 13, 2019@4:04 PM
Advertising

Easily the best part about going to any museum is heading straight for the antiquities section to scope out those tiny Ds.

Like, you have to.

In case you missed it...

Somebody figured out why ancient statues have tiny penises. It's not because museums are freezing.
What even is that???
Instagram

WTF, sculptors? You could have made these penises any size you wanted to.

Art historian Ellen Oredsson spent a not-so-small time thinking about this, and suggested a more complicated answer than just that these penises are flaccid and deserve a little encouragement.

According to Oredsson, "cultural values about male beauty were completely different back then. Today, big penises are seen as valuable and manly, but back then, most evidence points to the fact that small penises were considered better than big ones."

Advertising

Ok, not to be a size queen, but why?

"Large penises were associated with very specific characteristics: foolishness, lust and ugliness," she continued. Like, this dude:

Somebody figured out why ancient statues have tiny penises. It's not because museums are freezing.
Statue of an ithyphallic Satyr, Silenus, at Athens Archaeological Museum. From the sanctuary of Zeus Dodona. Second half of the 6th century B.C. Creative Commons

Yeah, that's more like it.

Conversely, "the ideal Greek man was rational, intellectual and authoritative. He may still have had a lot of sex, but this was unrelated to his penis size, and his small penis allowed him to remain coolly logical."

Advertising

Just a chill dude with a small wang.

What do you guys think? Is penis size related to intellect and logic, or is this a conspiracy that goes deep? (But, not too deep.)

Still thirsty for some dong art? Enjoy these.

View this post on Instagram

Haesindang Park in Sinnam, Gangwon Province is definitely one of the more unique attractions in Korea. Known for its phalllic statues, Haesindang is definitely worth the 3 1/2 hour bus ride from Seoul. The legend of Aebawi and Haesindang is the backdrop of what waygooks call Penis Park. Legend has it that a young virgin drowned in the sea. After which, the village people were no longer able to catch fish. One day a fisherman urinated into the sea and he was able to catch fish. The village people believed that the virgins spirit enjoyed being exposed to male genitalia and began erecting (😏) phallic wooden statues as a way to appease her. Aside from the many photo ops; this park has a lot to offer travelers including a folk Museum exhibiting art on sex iconography from different periods and cultures as well as Shamanic rituals and korean fishing history. Reserve bus tickets on kobus.co.kr (Dong Seoul to Samcheok and then taxi to Haesindang). 1852-6, Samcheok-ro, Wondeok-eup, Samcheok-si, Gangwon-do 강원도 삼척시 원덕읍 삼척로 1852-6 #haesindangpark #해신당공원 #penispark #koreanfolkvillage #koreanfolkart #koreanfolklore #folklore #folklegend #aebawi #aebawirock #sinnam #sexiconography #sexmusuem #sculptures #sculptureart #phallicsculpture #penisstatue #mustseekorea #travelkorea #koreanattraction #kobus #seoul #samcheok #gangwon #southkorea #seoulscene

A post shared by Seoul Scene (@seoulscene101) on

Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Sources: h/t Boing Boing
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 