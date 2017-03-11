Advertising

Everyone who's rented out a home, whether through Airbnb or some as a long-term landlord, has a horror story about some guest. Maybe they trashed the place with a huge party or left food out and got ants everywhere. Maybe they just clogged the shower drain with hair or simply forgot to take out the trash.

Or, if that person was former Breitbart blowhard and current Trump administration strategist Steve Bannon, maybe he filled your Jacuzzi with acid.

That time Steve Bannon's landlord emailed him to ask why his Jacuzzi bathtub was covered in acid https://t.co/bXpV2sAPhz pic.twitter.com/9eHXHAlE0S — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 11, 2017

This is a 100% real anecdote from a guy who rented Bannon one of his many temporary homes over the past few years, reported in a Washington Post story that also mentions he's being investigated for potential voter fraud. But that part's hardly surprising—it's the acid story we want to get to the bottom of.

I still can't get past Bannon and the acid bathtub — Matthew Sibley (@Matt_Sibley) March 11, 2017

did Steve Bannon dissolve a man in acid in his hot tub in Florida? I'm just asking questions, folks. https://t.co/J62lsUTnxW pic.twitter.com/kTt80SKHKy — Tom McKay (@thetomzone) March 11, 2017

So, Paul Manafort's daughter thinks he's involved in assassinations; Bannon had a jacuzzi covered with acid. — Andrew Cox (@AndrewWyattCox) March 11, 2017

Innocent interaction of the hot water in the tub with Bannon's acidic Alien blood. — Danocratic Socialist (@lakefxdan) March 11, 2017

please stop making me imagine Steve Bannon in a hot tub I bet it turns into a weird skin soup — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 11, 2017

probably just a normal padlock on interior door/ fill the jacuzzi with acid situation https://t.co/sMTUVJPJ8M pic.twitter.com/vtwsIHomzA — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) March 11, 2017

Bet that particular Jacuzzi saw a thing or two. Hydrochloric's a Table II precursor: heroin, coke, meth — William Gibson (@GreatDismal) March 11, 2017

jacuzzi acid boyz pic.twitter.com/6CLZ15EFtc — Taylor Brigode (@brigode) March 11, 2017

Of course, Bannon's list of probable crimes is so great that it'll be a while before anyone gets around to doing some real detective work on this matter, but in the meantime, we're left to speculate about what he's doing to the White House bathrooms.

