Everyone who's rented out a home, whether through Airbnb or some as a long-term landlord, has a horror story about some guest. Maybe they trashed the place with a huge party or left food out and got ants everywhere. Maybe they just clogged the shower drain with hair or simply forgot to take out the trash.
Or, if that person was former Breitbart blowhard and current Trump administration strategist Steve Bannon, maybe he filled your Jacuzzi with acid.
This is a 100% real anecdote from a guy who rented Bannon one of his many temporary homes over the past few years, reported in a Washington Post story that also mentions he's being investigated for potential voter fraud. But that part's hardly surprising—it's the acid story we want to get to the bottom of.
Of course, Bannon's list of probable crimes is so great that it'll be a while before anyone gets around to doing some real detective work on this matter, but in the meantime, we're left to speculate about what he's doing to the White House bathrooms.