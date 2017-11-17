Kid takes hilarious photo of giant teddy bear orgy somehow unnoticed by department store staff.

A woman named Penny Knutson from Green Bay, Wisconsin, recently posted to Facebook a hilariously graphic photo taken by her daughter at Shopko, a Wisconsin retail chain. The photo, which shows a giant teddy bear orgy in broad daylight, seemingly unnoticed by department store staff, went viral. And that makes sense, because after you see it, you want to scream and then email it to everyone you know.

The photo you are about to see is extremely NSFW. So underage humans and bears, please avert your eyes.

My daughter took this pic at Shopko. Wow. How does this go unnoticed by staff? Posted by Penny Knutson on Wednesday, November 15, 2017

"My daughter took this pic at Shopko. Wow," Knutson wrote. "How does this go unnoticed by staff?"