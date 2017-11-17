Kid takes hilarious photo of giant teddy bear orgy somehow unnoticed by department store staff.

A woman named Penny Knutson from Green Bay, Wisconsin, recently posted to Facebook a hilariously graphic photo taken by her daughter at Shopko, a Wisconsin retail chain. The photo, which shows a giant teddy bear orgy in broad daylight, seemingly unnoticed by department store staff, went viral. And that makes sense, because after you see it, you want to scream and then email it to everyone you know.
The photo you are about to see is extremely NSFW. So underage humans and bears, please avert your eyes.
"My daughter took this pic at Shopko. Wow," Knutson wrote. "How does this go unnoticed by staff?"
That IS a good question. Also: who did this?!?!?!? Because it looks like someone spent a significant amount of time organizing this situation. Almost as if they posed the bears with great precision, love and care.
The photo was spotted on Facebook by Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis who shared it to Twitter.
So we can expect memes to happen any day now. Speaking of memes, do these bears look familiar to you????
Because I'm 99% sure I recognize them from everywhere on the internet over the past few weeks.
These horny Shopko bears sure look a lot like that 6'5" tall teddy bear with disproportionately long legs that went viral last week, after a number of horrified consumers left hilariously brutal Amazon reviews.
These disgruntled shoppers who spent $129.99 on the toy would probably be especially horrified to learn that these giant bears not only have disproportionately long legs, but also disproportionately high libidos and a love of exhibitionism.