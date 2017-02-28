Advertising

Every so often a story comes along that challenges my stubborn refusal to believe in ghosts. Like this one: a woman named Jessica Ogletree posted a selfie on Facebook taken by her 13-year-old daughter. At first glance, it appears a pretty normal photo, featuring the teen and two men in the background—a white guy facing away, and a black guy facing the camera.

But here's where things get creepy. Because, according to the mom, there were only two people in this photo when it was taken:

She wrote:

FB FRIENDS CHECK THIS OUT! This picture was taken by my 13 year old daughter earlier today at Paradise (the fishing place) in Tifton, Ga. Notice my son Kolton in the background and then notice the gentleman standing to his right!!! Ya'll this gentleman was NOT with them today and there was no one else at these back ponds where they were fishing! The only people there today were Haley, Kolton, and their grandparents Dennis and Vera Baldree. Haley was going back through her pictures and saw this and needless to say freaked out and called me lol! I personally think it's pretty cool because today is Kolton's birthday and he caught the biggest fish he's ever caught! It looks like the man is happy for him!

Basically, Ogletree's assessment is that the black guy is a ghost, but a friendly, supportive one. And I mean, he does look pretty nice. For a ghost.

The post has gone viral, with lots of people weighing in in the comments. Most seem to believe the photobomber is definitely a ghost, no doubt about it.

One commenter even believes they knew the ghost very well. They wrote:

Guardian Angel. My father has been dead for 28 years, and it would not surprise me if he showed up on a picture like this. He loved to fish! And he's spirit is probably out on a lake somewhere!

IN CONCLUSION: Ghosts are real. And friendly! And they like fishing! How do I get one?

