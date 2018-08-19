Guy's 'high AF' theory about what happens after you die is blowing everyone's minds.

"What happens after you die?" is one of the biggest question plaguing humanity, after "what should we eat?" and "which Netflix series should I watch next?"
We are all desperate for answers, which in part explains why religion is so popular. Who doesn't want to sleep easy at night knowing they will be taken care of in the afterlife? (Provided you've abided by all the "rules" of whichever religion you ascribe to)
As an agnostic atheist (I can never decide), I don't believe in life after death. But like most people, I wish I did. Which is why this theory by a young man named Samuel Murray, who may or may not be a prophet, blew the internet's collective minds.
He posted the theory on Facebook and it went viral.
The post, which has been shared 133K times, reads:
What if when we die the light at the end of the tunnel is the light to another hospital room, there we are born and the only reason you come out crying is because you remember everything from your past life and you're crying at the fact that you died and lost everything, as you grow you start to forget your past life and focus on the life you have now, but patches of memory stay behind and that memory causes deja vu. Think 'bout that for a second..
Apparently I'm not the only believer:
For some commenters, the theory was just TOO real:
Being a prophet, Murray of course has attracted some haters. Among the 29,000 comments, a number of people pointed out that this theory is not exactly new:
And then a bunch of know-it-alls tried to ruin the party with logic. BORING.
And this person has an alternate theory:
This is Samuel Murray's profile photo, so draw your own conclusions:
But what's to say he's not high af AND correct about the afterlife? You think whoever wrote the Bible wasn't high? Sorry, but "Adam made Eve out of his rib and then Eve ate an apple after a snake told her to" is the high-est thing I've ever heard.
I'm with Murray. Mostly because I'm pretty lazy and I like the idea that when I die I don't even have to leave the hospital to get born again. Living forever and starting each life off with an easy commute? Sign me up.