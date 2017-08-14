Advertising

Here's a sentence you probably never thought you'd read: TIKI Brand, the company responsible for creating tiki torches, has issued a statement separating themselves from the neo-Nazis who used their products at a rally at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on Friday night.

If you're just waking up and missed it, torch wielding white nationalists marched on a church in Charlottesville VA last night. pic.twitter.com/ATnNb7Kp8k — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 12, 2017

On August 12th, TIKI Brand Products released a statement on Facebook clarifying that although neo-Nazis decided to wield their torches during their march, they want nothing to do with those racist morons:

Advertising

TIKI Brand is not associated in any way with the events that took place in Charlottesville and are deeply saddened and disappointed. We do not support their message or the use of our products in this way. Our products are designed to enhance backyard gatherings and to help family and friends connect with each other at home in their yard.

TL;DR- Tiki torches are for family BBQ's, not your pathetic clan meeting.

Commenters were pleased with the statement made by TIKI Brand Products, but also recognized that the ridiculousness that a company that makes things for backyard pool parties needs to clarify that they are not in cahoots with the Nazis:

Advertising

Many also pointed out that TIKI Brand Product's statement sent out a message stronger than President Trump's, who has yet to condone white supremacists specifically:

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Speaking from his golf club in New Jersey, Trump condemned the violence and hate he attributed to "many sides," but in the words of former Vice President Joe Biden:

There is only one side. #charlottesville — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

Advertising

However, current Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's favorite child Ivanka Trump have called out white supremacists specifically:

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

Cool. Now go tell your dad that.

Some people are still waiting for President Trump to come down harder on neo-Nazis, racists and white supremacists...but seeing that just this morning the president mocked a person of color who quit his advisory panel over civil rights concerns...we wouldn't count on it.

Advertising

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.