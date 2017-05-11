Advertising

56-year-old Rod Boyle of Durham, North Carolina was shopping at his local Harris Teeter store when he felt the wrath of a misguided note-writing vigilante with an itchy pen finger. Boyle had parked his car in a reserved "veterans only" spot, and came out of the store to find this angry note on his windshield.

In spittle-flecked handwriting, the note reads:

YOU ARE A F**KING MORON! I HOPE KARMA VISITS YOU OFTEN! (THIS IS PARKING FOR OUR VETERANS)



The note-writer was quite right about the spot. But he was wrong about Boyle, who served in the US Navy for 20 years before retiring in 2001. He's not even angry about the mixup, just puzzled.

Rod Boyle, veteran of the Navy and the Parking Lot Wars. CBS News

He told ABC News,

I just want people to understand... Don't judge by looking at the car whether we are Army or whether we are Marines or whether we are not. Be informed.



The question remains: Why did this nosey notesmith assume he wasn't a veteran? Is it the kind of car he drives? The lack of a million "I'm a veteran" bumper stickers? Or was this foul-mouthed jerk just desperate to give someone a hard time, and didn't feel like doing basic research first?

Giphy

Boyle refused to insult the person who had called him a "f**king moron," saying,

Thank you for protecting us veterans.



That's a veteran for you. Always taking the high road.

Here's the report from CBS News:

