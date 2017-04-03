Advertising

Back in 2015, people everywhere were on the edge of their seats reading the nail-biting story of The Watcher, an anonymous letter-writing ghoul who was terrorizing the owners of a beautiful home in Westfield, New Jersey.

It's pre-war and stalker-adjacent. ABC News

Only days after moving into the six-bedroom, $1.3 million house in 2014, the family started receiving the letters, which included extremely ominous quotes like these:

"[The house] has been the subject of my family for decades. I have be [sic] put in charge of watching and waiting for its second coming. My grandfather watched in the 1920s and my father watched it in the 1960s. It is now my time."



"Do you need to fill the house with the young blood I requested? Have you found all the secrets it holds. Will the young bloods play in the basement. Who has the bedrooms facing the street? I will know as soon as you move in."



“Have they found what is in the walls yet? In time they will."



"I am pleased to know your names now, and the name of the young blood you have brought to me."

Needless to say, the family soon moved out, putting the house up for rent. They even sued the previous owners (who were frequently mentioned by name in the letters) for not warning them they would be watched by The Watcher. Meanwhile, police were totally unable to identify any suspects in the case. Whoever this Watcher is, he knows how to watch his back.

Years went by, and the letters gradually slowed down. The homeowners were eventually able to find tenants who were cool with living in a horror movie, and while the lawsuit with the previous owners is still tied up in the courts (after a countersuit was filed), this situation more or less went quiet. But you know that couldn't last. For now, The Watcher… has returned!

According to court documents filed by the family and obtained by ABC News, The Watcher sent them another letter in late February—more than two and a half years since his last, and less than three weeks after the tenants had moved in. Although the documents don't quote the specific contents of this letter, they allege that it is "more derogatory and sinister," and contains "specific threats."

A possible motive for The Watcher's return is the family's plan to bulldoze this beautiful, doomed house and subdivide the property, building two smaller homes in its place. Perhaps their thinking, and The Watcher's fear, is that two houses will be too much for him to watch. Regardless, his newest letter makes specific mention of this plan, and warns the family not to go through with it.

They should probably take his word for it. ABC News

But for once, the town of Westfield and The Watcher are in agreement. Last year, the town denied a permit application to demolish the house after neighbors banded together to protest. So it looks like the stalemate between The Watched and The Watched will continue. And what of the house's current tenants? They told a local paper that the letters are "not their issue."

So at least in one way, the owners of this house are lucky. They found the most laid-back tenants in the world. Seriously—I flip out at my landlord every time I see a spider, and these people are willing to shrug off a Watcher.

