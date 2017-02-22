Advertising

Want to cast a spell on Donald Trump?

A document detailing how to cast a spell that would bind Trump to all who abet him has been circulating the web in both private and public witchcraft groups, and even those who don't regularly practice the craft are seizing the opportunity to use magic to stop the President. There have been marches, petitions, and demonstrations against the Donald Trump, but this is definitely the most magical way to #resist.

Fun for the entire Coven.

Advertising

The ritual is to be done at the stroke of midnight on waning crescent moon ritual days, which are February 24th (midnight, Friday evening), March 26th, April 24th, May 23rd, June 21st (especially important as it is the summer solstice) etc. until Trump leaves office.

Will it work? Honestly, there is only one way to find out. But hey, you watch didn't Hocus Pocus a million times for nothing, so here is how to cast a spell on Donald Trump.

Supplies

Unflattering photo of Trump (aka any picture of Trump)

Tower tarot card.

Tiny stub of an orange candle (think one of Trump's fingers).

Pin or small nail

White candle, representing the element of Fire

Small bowl of water, representing elemental Water

Small bowl of salt, representing elemental Earth

Feather, representing the element of Air

Matches or lighter

Ashtray or dish of sand

Advertising

Optional items include pyrite (or fool's gold), sulfur, and black thread. The document also says that you can substitute the orange candle for a baby carrot.

No comment for what that reminds us of.

Next, you carve the name "Donald J. Trump" into the orange candle (or carrot) with the pin, arrange the other items in a pleasing circle, and lean the tarot card on something so it is standing up vertically. Then, say a prayer for protection to your preferred deity (the document suggests the 23rd Psalm because it has connections to voodoo traditions). After that, it is time to cast the spell.

Advertising

Ritual

(Light white candle) Hear me, oh spirits

Of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air

Heavenly hosts

Demons of the infernal realms

And spirits of the ancestors (Light inscribed orange candle stub) I call upon you

To bind

Donald J. Trump

So that he may fail utterly

That he may do no harm

To any human soul

Nor any tree

Animal

Rock

Stream

or Sea Bind him so that he shall not break our polity

Usurp our liberty

Or fill our minds with hate, confusion, fear, or despair

And bind, too,

All those who enable his wickedness

And those whose mouths speak his poisonous lies I beseech thee, spirits, bind all of them

As with chains of iron

Bind their malicious tongues

Strike down their towers of vanity (Invert Tower tarot card) I beseech thee in my name

(Say your full name)

In the name of all who walk

Crawl, swim, or fly

Of all the trees, the forests,

Streams, deserts,

Rivers and seas

In the name of Justice

And Liberty

And Love

And Equality

And Peace Bind them in chains

Bind their tongues

Bind their works

Bind their wickedness

Advertising

At this point, you are to light the picture of Donald Trump on fire and let it burn until it turns to ash as you passionately exclaim "so mote it be!" three times. If you do not like that phrase, you can exchange it for one of Trump's signature catch phrases, such as "You're fired!" Then you snuff out the white candle and end the ritual.

Tada! giphy

After performing the ritual, the document says it is important to have a good laugh at Trump's expense (think about how much he would hate being laughed at) and have a bite to eat (but not that carrot, though) because all that spell-casting is hard work. Then you are to discard the orange candle by burying it, discarding it at a crossroads, or in running water.

Advertising

The document also outlines alternatives and advanced versions of the spell, which could be read here. It also answers questions that I, a mere muggle, am unable to answer.

Hey, desperate times call for magical measures.

Update: To clarify, the original document states that this is a binding spell, which seeks to restrain someone from doing harm instead of harming the targeted individual themselves. Binding does not generate the potential negative blowback to the caster’s karma.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.