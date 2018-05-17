Woman grows roots out of her vagina because she used a potato as contraception.



Think twice before carbo-loading.

What one Colombian woman needed was some good advice, what she got was a potato.

At 22 years old, a sexually active Colombian woman, (her real name has been omitted for reasons of privacy and embarrassment, so from here on we will respectfully refer to her as "Mrs. Potato Crotch") went to her mom with the big question of how to prevent pregnancy. Mom told her she had a "fail proof method," all she had to do was shove a potato up her lady parts. Put a whole potato in the oven, you won't make (tater) tots.

In a sense, this worked. Although the efficacy of potato contraception is yet to be determined, Mrs. Potato Crotch did not become with child. Soon, however, she was to become with chives. Instead of a post-intercourse starch removal, she left that tuber in her tube! To anyone who has stored potatoes (in their reproductive organs or otherwise) this is obviously a mistake. Potatoes need to be kept in a cool, dry, well-ventilated place, or they will grow.