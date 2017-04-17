Advertising

"Going viral" on the internet is the dream. But, unfortunately, we don't always get to choose why we go viral. If you're this woman from Cleveland, Texas, you went viral because you got your hand stuck in a toilet and the cops and the fire department had to show up to remove the toilet from the bathroom so that four officers could then pry your hand out of it. And of course, someone kindly filmed the whole incident and shared it online so the whole world could witness you at your lowest moment.

But hey, at least you went viral, right? Congrats!

Watch this woman's struggle after she mistakenly attempted a little DIY toilet-repair, and decide for yourself if it's worth her fifteen minutes of internet fame:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Cv7L2hP0HA

Honestly, you have to admire this woman for having a sense of humor about the whole situation. Especially when you hear the back story. It turns out, she was having a shit day even before her hand even got stuck in a toilet. According to Viral Hog, she explained:

A water pipe busted in the wall the day I moved in. I got my car stuck in the mud in the front yard. My brand new lawn mower stopped working. So when my toilet clogged, I didn't have a plunger and wasn't about to call the plumber again! I was just gonna see if I could feel a wad of toilet paper or something I could just pull out. But then my hand wouldn't come back out!

But before you feel bad for her, let's remember that this woman is more famous than us. At least for today. She may be "toilet woman," but we're nobodies. Let's call it even.

