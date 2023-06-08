Woman puts out neighbor's fire with hose; says 'there's a fire ban.' He threatens cops.

If you live in Eastern Canada or the Eastern United States you're currently experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world due to wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires. People are being told to stay inside, and refrain from starting fires, having BBQ's, and doing anything else that will contribute to this 'dangerous air quality.'

The story below takes place in Halifax, NS, right in the heart of the fire zone.

'AITA for putting out my neighbour's fire with my garden hose while we’re on a fire ban?'

Our entire area is on an extremely strict fire ban. I was out watering my garden once the sun went down, and my neighbour was out lighting up a campfire.