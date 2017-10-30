30 tweets that will make women unanimously say 'preach.'

There are some things in the world that most women disagree on, like how many shots on a Friday night are too much, are guys with really long beards hot or homeless and do the girls in 'Gilmore Girls' talk too fast or fast enough? But, at the same time, there are some thoughts and opinions that we have, as ladies, that we can all relate to on a deep, deep level.

The best way to get the woman of your dreams is to comment "gorgeous" on a minimum of 52 of her selfies. — Lord Kilmister (@ObscureGent) April 17, 2016

Always get confused about how to dress for Yom Kippur services. I guess "upbeat funeral" is how to go. — haunted indictment (@zandywithaz) September 27, 2017

BOYS! get ur eyebrows threaded !! not only will it improve ur looks by 600% but also hurts like a bitch and u all suck and deserve to suffer — $YLV (@sylvvmc) October 4, 2017

Attention women on birth control: Schedule your period to come on October 31st. Then you can say you decorated your vagina for Halloween. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 26, 2017

You can’t jokingly roast women at all. They always get too personal. You say her head Big and she come back with how you work 13 hrs a week — Ben Simmons 2.0 (@BBB_4_Lyfe) October 24, 2017



