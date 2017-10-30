30 tweets that will make women unanimously say 'preach.'

There are some things in the world that most women disagree on, like how many shots on a Friday night are too much, are guys with really long beards hot or homeless and do the girls in 'Gilmore Girls' talk too fast or fast enough? But, at the same time, there are some thoughts and opinions that we have, as ladies, that we can all relate to on a deep, deep level.
1.
The best way to get the woman of your dreams is to comment "gorgeous" on a minimum of 52 of her selfies.— Lord Kilmister (@ObscureGent) April 17, 2016
2.
Always get confused about how to dress for Yom Kippur services. I guess "upbeat funeral" is how to go.— haunted indictment (@zandywithaz) September 27, 2017
3.
BOYS! get ur eyebrows threaded !! not only will it improve ur looks by 600% but also hurts like a bitch and u all suck and deserve to suffer— $YLV (@sylvvmc) October 4, 2017
4.
Attention women on birth control: Schedule your period to come on October 31st. Then you can say you decorated your vagina for Halloween.— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 26, 2017
5.
You can’t jokingly roast women at all. They always get too personal. You say her head Big and she come back with how you work 13 hrs a week— Ben Simmons 2.0 (@BBB_4_Lyfe) October 24, 2017
6.
So this morning I was hanging out with my boyfriend and he turned to me and said "who do you think will get married first, me or you?" pic.twitter.com/wvZR1GxgWO— eggzed (@fzed_) October 3, 2017
7.
What’s with this dude that keeps saying “Turn around” in “Total Eclipse of the Heart”? Man, shut the fuck up, she’s trying to sing a song.— REW the Pumpkin Bug (@therealeatwood) July 14, 2017
8.
sometimes i'll say "oh yeah, this girl i know-" as if they're my actual friend rather than just another girl on twitter i revere from afar— grog (@glluckhurst) October 24, 2017
9.
Enid Blyton knew pic.twitter.com/anE2gKPW3f— The Seaning (@thepunningman) May 7, 2017
10.
Just sitting around being sacred today, as women do.— Kashana (@kashanacauley) October 21, 2017
11.
Hey old rich powerful pervs, there’s someone I’d like you to meet.— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) October 5, 2017
(consequences walks out from backstage)
(crowd loses their minds)
12.
Deactivating pic.twitter.com/xUNtP4xMB2— brynn (@hard_candyjpeg) October 4, 2017
13.
One day I ran for a train & missed it..— عائشة (@aishathepoet) October 13, 2017
An elderly wise Jamaican woman came to my side & Said:
“Two tings you nah run for; trains & men.”
14.
to the man who slowed down n screamed "R U PROUD EVERYONE CAN SEE UR PUSSY" when I was biking in a dress: first of all, yes— sadzanne (@garbagehuman69) October 13, 2017
15.
Whenever a woman tweets about feminism. pic.twitter.com/DkLvkFQa27— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 16, 2017
16.
"So You Were Trying to Be Polite But Now He Wants to Wear Your Skin As Pajamas: A Woman's Guide to the Internet"— Myrrh (@ixix82) June 1, 2017
17.
when the estrogen's high / you can't code with this guy / that's damore— BranDIE Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 10, 2017
18.
I talk a lot of shit for someone who can’t put her panties on without falling over.— Jawbreaker 👻🎃💀 (@sixfootcandy) October 6, 2014
19.
A homeless man just told me I looked like Kate Hudson and YES he had visible cataracts but I will NOT let u ruin this for me!!!!!!— Emma Tyler (@EmmaStoneTyler) September 28, 2017
20.
I don't have a resting bitch face. My bitch face is always on duty, ever vigilant. My bitch face will rest when its work is done.— ʕ୨•̀ᴥ•́ʔ୨ ︵ ¡ǝʇǝd (@awesomonster) July 18, 2017
21.
Do women who fight over boys not know about throwing them over a cliff & then splitting a bottle of wine?— Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) December 21, 2014
22.
attention men: pls stop telling us you want to go down on us for "hours". thats way too long. we have stuff to do. i've got a lasagne cookin— beth mccoll (@imteddybless) October 6, 2016
23.
What idiot called it Beauty and the Beast and not Saved by the Belle? pic.twitter.com/r1UIgfxqIj— Abbi Crutchfright (@curlycomedy) October 5, 2017
24.
Should I download Bumble? Everyone keep recommending it to me. Caveat: I hate men.— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) October 4, 2017
25.
me, when I'm sliding into your man's DMs pic.twitter.com/VKncG60OwM— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) October 6, 2017
26.
It's been a hard week. In search of ice cream.— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 6, 2017
27.
If your bra consistently matches your underwear first of all are you some kind of witch?— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) October 21, 2017
28.
Them: You need to listen to your body more.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) October 23, 2017
Body: You're old. And you want pizza.
29.
I'm a lady on the streets but a silly fake ghost in the sheets— Megan Amram (@meganamram) October 24, 2017
30.
Today I went into my purse to pay my therapist and a bag of shredded cheese fell out— Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) October 25, 2017