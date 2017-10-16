Advertising

In the wake of the dozens of reports surfacing about alleged sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, many women and others in Hollywood are speaking out about their experiences with sexual assault, harassment and/or abuse. One of those people is actor Abigail Breslin formerly known as the adorable little girl in Little Miss Sunshine (if you haven't seen it, I demand you take the rest of the day off to go watch).

Breslin, like many people including Lady Gaga, lives with PTSD. The 21-year-old shared a photo on Instagram yesterday of a skin wound she got during a PTSD "episode" along with a powerful post about how being a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault impacts her daily life.

She writes:

It’s #domesticviolenceawarenessmonth. I’m a domestic violence and sexual assault survivor. While I now am no longer with my abuser, In the aftermath of what happened to me, I developed Complex PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) . I took this pic of my ankle a few hours ago right after one of my “episodes” as I call them. I was so freaked out and disoriented I slipped and fell on a piece of glass. Usually they occur right after I’ve been triggered... problem is, triggers are often very hard to detect. Which is exactly why #domesticviolenceawarenessmonth is so important. We must keep the discussion open.

While at first i felt this was very awkward and uncomfortable to post, I reminded myself of something I say often: PTSD is absolutely NOTHING to be ashamed or embarrassed about. PTSD is the result of an uncontrollable scenario. Never feel like you are less than because you have a condition that you didn’t cause. You are still beautiful, you are still important, you are still WORTHY.

Breslin's brave, honest post wracked up thousands of likes and hundreds of supportive comments like these:

While others who struggle with PTSD thanked her for helping shed light on the subject:

And some offered advice from their own experiences:

Because the internet gives literally anyone a voice, Breslin's posts were hit by a particularly vicious trolls who victim-shamed her. So she responded by screen shotting and calling out the troll:

#triggerwarning Hey @instagram can you plz have this woman removed for spewing such disgusting vial nonsense and possibly damaging and scarring the lives of young ppl around the world. @amy_l08 when was the last time you remember not being a sociopath ? A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

Kudos to Breslin for sharing her story. And we hope this troll gets the help she clearly needs.

