Mallika Dua is an Indian actress, comedian and Instagram star who, like many of us, uses the popular app Uber to get from one place to another. Or at least, she used to.

This weekend, Dua laid in to Uber India on Facebook after a pretty terrifying experience with an Uber driver in Mumbai. She says the driver tried to kick her out of the car after she requested he turn up the AC, and the altercation ended with her screaming and finally exiting the cab.

Uber India is the most vile organisation to exist. They don’t check their drivers profiles before hiring them and seem... Posted by Mallika Dua on Sunday, October 8, 2017

In the caption, she wrote:

Uber India is the most vile organisation to exist. They don’t check their drivers profiles before hiring them and seem to learn NOTHING from their mistakes. This driver Chetan brought the car to a screeching halt and asked me to get out of the car when I asked him to increase the air conditioning. Yes OVER THE AC TEMPERATURE. He ended the trip and said “uttar gaadi se. Nahi badhaunga AC. Uber Tum logon ko ad mein kuch bhi dikhaata hai ki apna gaadi samjho. Aisa kuch nahi” we got into a very heated argument where I yelled my guts out at him screaming How battameez he is and how I will take action and he said “nikkal tu gaadi se bhenchod” and started to drive off with me still in the car. When I screamed and asked him to stop he asked me to get out again and started screaming bhenchod saali madarchod out in the open. I can afford a car and a driver in this city. What about those who don’t have that option? Are they supposed to put themselves at risk each time they order a cab? THESW are our successful startups? My ass. HOW THE FUCK does a multinational company like UBER have NO customer care/ point of contact in India? I’m shivering right now in broad daylight. If anyone has any contacts at the elusive bloody Uber, do let me know.

It's pretty clear that, whatever happened here, having no Uber customer care/post of contact in the entire country of India is NOT conducive to passengers' safety.

Dua's post wracked up over 3,000 shares since yesterday morning, and people are sharing their own Uber horror stories in the comments:

While others are calling out Uber for failing to prioritize passengers' safety.

Apparently, raising a ruckus online, especially when you're an internet celebrity, pays off. Because a few hours after her first post, Dua followed up to say that Uber reached out to her claiming "corrective action" had been taken. But she's not totally buying their apology.

Uber India has reached out to me and assured me of corrective action from their side. Every single customer deserves to... Posted by Mallika Dua on Sunday, October 8, 2017

She wrote:

Uber India has reached out to me and assured me of corrective action from their side. Every single customer deserves to have their problems resolved, blue tick or no blue tick. This sort of shit will not be tolerated. Thank you guys for the support and concern. They told me they’ve barred this driver from their app and have escalated the matter further up. I asked for concrete evidence of this and they said they cannot provide it but assured me that since they have promised and claimed so on a recorded call, it is true and admissible in court, should I chose to take legal recourse. My status in no way means the issue is resolved. It’s merely an update. 2 polite phone calls don’t fix this. The organisation needs to have a customer care number that works. I’m not done with them just yet.

We have a feeling Dua, like many of us, might be making the switch to Lyft.

