This woman perfectly explained consent in one hilarious analogy about drunk guys.

Alice Brine is a comedian from New Zealand, and on Tuesday, she made a perfect consent analogy on Facebook. She flipped the script on typical biases against women who are sexually assaulted by wondering what would happen if she stole the possessions of wealthy, drunk men who were technically "asking for it."

I'm gunna start going home with random very drunk guys and stealing all of their shit. Everything they own. It won't be... Posted by Alice Brine on Tuesday, July 26, 2016

I'm gunna start going home with random very drunk guys and stealing all of their shit. Everything they own. It won't be my fault though... they were drunk. They should have known better. I'll get away with it 90% of the time but then when one brave man takes me to court over it, I'll argue that I wasn't sure if he meant it when he said 'no don't steal my Audi.' I just wasn't sure if he meant it. I said 'Can I please steal your Gucci watch?' He said 'no' but I just wasn't sure if he meant it. He was drunk. He brought this on himself.

You should have seen how he was dressed at the club, expensive shirts and shoes. What kind of message is he sending with that!? I thought he wanted me to come and steal all of his shit. He was asking for it. When he said 'no' to me taking everything he owned I just didn't know if he meant it. 'No' isn't objective enough, it could mean anything.

Feel free to disagree with Brine, but be warned: you could lose your watch or car.