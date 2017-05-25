Advertising

To celebrate the release of a standalone Wonder Woman movie after an eighty-year wait, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Austin, Texas is hosting some special women-only screenings so female fans can experience the film like on Wonder Woman's blessed female-only island.

Paradise. Giphy

Moody, fragile men feel left out, kind of like how women do in basically every other superhero movie, and are whining on the theater's Facebook page. The social media managers' warrior-level trollery would make Diana Prince proud.

my new favorite thing: Alamo Drafthouse's responses to men being Mad Online about a women-only screening of WONDER WOMAN pic.twitter.com/H8jGiYrpOO — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) May 25, 2017

Roping them in with the Lasso of Truth.

Giphy

Giphy

Boom.

