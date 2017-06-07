Advertising

It's no surprise that Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman loves her body.

via GIPHY Now, she's encouraging her fans to feel the same way.

Raisman shared a photo to Instagram reminding her followers about the importance of feeling comfortable in your own skin. In the photo, she shows off how proud she is of her body in a low-cut one piece swimsuit.

She addresses a few body positive points in her post, from dress code to weight to self confidence. "Wear whatever makes you feel happy and confident," she writes. "Don't EVER let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn't dress. Females do not have to dress modest to be respected."

She continues with a reminder to stop worrying about your weight. "Be proud of your body," she says. "It's never about the number on the scale it's about the way you feel. You are all unique and beautiful in your own way."

Fans have responded overwhelmingly to Raisman's message. Her post has gotten over 160,000 likes and tons of comments thanking her for reaching out.

This isn't the first time Raisman has publicly commented on body shaming. Last month, she clapped back on Twitter after a a leering TSA agent told her he "couldn't see any muscles" on her body.

Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

Of course, with the body of an Olympic gymnast, it might seem easy to love your shape. But Raisman's note underscores the fact that everyone has insecurities. As one fan commented, "You don't need to prove anything to anyone. You are perfect. You are beautiful. You are amazing."

