Aly Raisman torches the US Olympic Committee again with another blistering statement.

Last week, Olympic champion Aly Raisman wowed the world with her powerful, 13-minute victim impact statement she delivered at the sentencing trial of Larry Nassar. Raisman detailed the abuse that she, and 150 other athletes, suffered, and the complicity of both USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee in failing to act to protect gymnasts.

"I have represented the USA in two Olympics and have done so successfully," Raisman said. "And both USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee have been very quick to capitalize and celebrate my success, but did they reach out when I came forward?"

"No."

Raisman called on USA Gymnastics and the USOC to enact real change for the future of athletes and the future of the sport.