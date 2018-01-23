Aly Raisman torches the US Olympic Committee again with another blistering statement.

Last week, Olympic champion Aly Raisman wowed the world with her powerful, 13-minute victim impact statement she delivered at the sentencing trial of Larry Nassar. Raisman detailed the abuse that she, and 150 other athletes, suffered, and the complicity of both USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee in failing to act to protect gymnasts.
"I have represented the USA in two Olympics and have done so successfully," Raisman said. "And both USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee have been very quick to capitalize and celebrate my success, but did they reach out when I came forward?"
"No."
Raisman called on USA Gymnastics and the USOC to enact real change for the future of athletes and the future of the sport.
For this sport to go on, we need to demand real change, and we need to be willing to fight for it. It’s clear now that if we leave it up to these organizations, history is likely to repeat itself.
Now is the time to acknowledge that the very person who sits before us now—who perpetrated the worst epidemic of sexual abuse in the history of sports, who is going to be locked up for a long, long time—this monster was also the architect of policies and procedures that are supposed to protect athletes from sexual abuse for both USA Gymnastics and the USOC.
On Tuesday, USA Gymnastics board members resigned over their mishandling of the Nassar scandal, as brought to the forefront of the conversation by the brave survivors' statements.
The USOC took the opportunity to pat themselves on the back for this change, saying they "supported the brave survivors." In a letter on Twitter, Raisman said that they don't get off this easily.
She wrote:
The Indy Star story broke on August 4, 2016, after survivors courageously came forward sharing stories of sexual abuse and alleging organizational mishandling. The next day, the USOC said they wouldn't investigate (and even praised USAG's work in the area of sexual abuse).
For the past week, survivors came forward to courageously face a perpetrator of evil and to share their painful stories. Many of them, myself included, claim the USOC is also at fault. Was the USOC there to "focus on supporting brave survivors"? No. Did they issue any statement then? Crickets....
Over the weekend, the USOC released a statement shamelessly taking credit for USAG resignations (note: not fired), as though they're addressing this problem. But they are still not acknowledging its own role in this mess. ZERO accountability! It's like none of us were ever abused!
If the board members had to go because they "have been focused on establishing that they did nothing wrong," then the USOC must see fault. So what was the fault? And why just those three board members? How about the others, who either allowed them to do whatever they did wrong, or were so oblivious they didn't know it was happening? Either way, these—and any other changes—won't matter, until we know exactly what happened. Suggesting otherwise is dangerous to athletes.
INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION!
What's it going to take for you to do the right thing?
As Raisman said last week to Nassar, before the judge, "You do realize now the women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time are now a force, and you are nothing."