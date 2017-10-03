Advertising

Your favorite website for buying sh*t you probably don't need, Amazon .com, is facing backlash for selling a hooded sweatshirt that you absolutely, definitely don't need. No one needs this sweatshirt. Unless it's for a performance art piece where you take off this hoodie and then burn it in a fire while people cheer. In which case, please feel free to buy 'em all!!!

"Anorexia," it reads. "Like Bulimia, but with self-control."

Unfortunately, 1990's era Lisa Kudrow, I am serious. And so are the potential consequences of the message displayed on this shirt. I hate to be Debbie Downer, but eating disorders affect approximately 30 million people in the U.S. and have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, according to ANAD. So it makes sense that people all over Twitter, including doctors and mental health experts, are asking Amazon.com remove the offending shirt.

.@Amazon has been described as "grossly irresponsible" for selling this top about anorexia and bulimia. Should it be banned? pic.twitter.com/9RLRh6GXtE — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) October 3, 2017

And while the "it's just a joke!" defense is inevitable, people aren't finding it too funny:

Amazon hoodie supposed to be funny? Guess I had a humour by-pass during my 25yrs of anorexia (binge/purge type..) #VictoriaLIVE — Mel (@RuftyRoo) October 3, 2017

This makes me so sad. Anorexia silently kills a person on the inside and then kills their entire body. Take it down! — Andrea Carolina, LPC (@lightlypink) October 1, 2017

People who have suffered from eating disorders are sharing their feelings on the hoodie (spoiler: they hate it).

it should be banned as someone who has an eating disorder this upsets me as it gives the wrong message and makes light of a serious illness — Sarah Davies (@SarahDavies1604) October 3, 2017

And in addition to offensive, it's just straight-up wrong.

Well bulemia is a very dangerous condition - and - having had both, Anorexia is *not* like bukemia with self control. — moonatmidnight (@moonatmidnight) September 30, 2017

Beth Grant, who has lived with anorexia for 13 years, told the BBC that the sweatshirt could be "extremely damaging to anyone suffering with either bulimia or anorexia. I think it could damage their mental health even further and cause them to potentially harm their life."

Now the product listing is wracking up tons of brutal one-star reviews:

Also, this is apparently not the only offensive anorexia shirt the website is selling. They have this line specifically for dudes. How not-adorable!

Thank you for sharing this,Andy. Very concerning. They also have a 'humour' range of large 'I beat Anorexia' tshirts & even a baby bib... pic.twitter.com/A3WyezXchZ — CaoilfhionnGallagher (@caoilfhionnanna) September 30, 2017

This is clearly not the first time Amazon.com's merch department has mined mental illness for cutesie "jokes" to emblazon on their apparel.

@AmazonUK have long story of selling products that stigmatise mental health despite complaints. just found this using keyword schizophrenia pic.twitter.com/H7YymSXYPV — Nick Lloyd (@photographs_etc) October 3, 2017

if you think these are isolated examples you can easily find many more like this one: @AmazonUK #banmentalhealthstigma pic.twitter.com/YopmxfsuLx — Nick Lloyd (@photographs_etc) October 3, 2017

IDK, Amazon.com, maybe just take it down already? It seems like everyone with a pulse thinks it's disgusting. Besides, it's not even cute.

