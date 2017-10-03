Your favorite website for buying sh*t you probably don't need, Amazon .com, is facing backlash for selling a hooded sweatshirt that you absolutely, definitely don't need. No one needs this sweatshirt. Unless it's for a performance art piece where you take off this hoodie and then burn it in a fire while people cheer. In which case, please feel free to buy 'em all!!!
"Anorexia," it reads. "Like Bulimia, but with self-control."
Unfortunately, 1990's era Lisa Kudrow, I am serious. And so are the potential consequences of the message displayed on this shirt. I hate to be Debbie Downer, but eating disorders affect approximately 30 million people in the U.S. and have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, according to ANAD.
So it makes sense that people all over Twitter, including doctors and mental health experts, are asking Amazon.com remove the offending shirt.
And while the "it's just a joke!" defense is inevitable, people aren't finding it too funny:
People who have suffered from eating disorders are sharing their feelings on the hoodie (spoiler: they hate it).
And in addition to offensive, it's just straight-up wrong.
Beth Grant, who has lived with anorexia for 13 years, told the BBC that the sweatshirt could be "extremely damaging to anyone suffering with either bulimia or anorexia. I think it could damage their mental health even further and cause them to potentially harm their life."
Now the product listing is wracking up tons of brutal one-star reviews:
Also, this is apparently not the only offensive anorexia shirt the website is selling. They have this line specifically for dudes. How not-adorable!
This is clearly not the first time Amazon.com's merch department has mined mental illness for cutesie "jokes" to emblazon on their apparel.
IDK, Amazon.com, maybe just take it down already? It seems like everyone with a pulse thinks it's disgusting. Besides, it's not even cute.