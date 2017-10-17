America Ferrera says she was assaulted at age 9, urges others not to 'live with this bullsh*t.'

Last week, Alyssa Milano asked women to share their stories of sexual assault and harassment on social media in the wake of the many, many, many, many reports (47 and counting) against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In recent days, the hashtag #metoo has gone viral as celebrities like Anna Paquin, Evan Rachel Wood and countless others took to Twitter to share their stories and support the movement.

A moment can create a movement. This is our moment. This is our movement. #MeToo https://t.co/pt6Rh6Lss4 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 16, 2017

Among the people to speak out this week is 33-year-old actress America Ferrera, who took to Instagram last night to share her heartbreaking story of being sexually assaulted as a child at age 9.

"Me too," she wrote. "First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was nine years old. I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man."

Her post continues: