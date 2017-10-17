America Ferrera says she was assaulted at age 9, urges others not to 'live with this bullsh*t.'

Last week, Alyssa Milano asked women to share their stories of sexual assault and harassment on social media in the wake of the many, many, many, many reports (47 and counting) against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
In recent days, the hashtag #metoo has gone viral as celebrities like Anna Paquin, Evan Rachel Wood and countless others took to Twitter to share their stories and support the movement.
Among the people to speak out this week is 33-year-old actress America Ferrera, who took to Instagram last night to share her heartbreaking story of being sexually assaulted as a child at age 9.
"Me too," she wrote. "First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was nine years old. I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man."
Her post continues:
I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come. He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he and I knew — that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back.
Let's break the silence so the next generation of girls won't have to live with this bullshit.
Ferrera's post has gone viral in the past 24-hours, wracking up hundreds of supportive comments from fans. Many shared their own stories or commented with the hashtag #metoo.
It can't have been easy for Ferrera to revisit these memories to get her story out there. But clearly her bravery has helped a lot of people already.