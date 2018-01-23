Woman fends off guy harassing her at a bar with the help of a quick-thinking stranger.

Jessie Dean Altman
Jan 23, 2018@1:10 PM
Amna Saleem was just sitting at a bar in East London, minding her own business, waiting for her boyfriend to finish work, when a guy started hassling her to have a drink with him. This is a pretty familiar situation for just about any woman who's ever spent time alone in a bar.

But Saleem, a former BuzzFeed writer, got lucky when a kind stranger intervened. Saleem tweeted the interaction, and her tweet's gone massively viral.

Saleem's tweet detailed her conversation with the random dude.

guy: …just one drink

me: no thank you

guy: come on it's just a drink

me: look, i'm sorry I just want to read my book while i wait for my bf

guy: what ur bf doesn't let you have friends?

random woman: Clara? Hi! *hugs* (whispers) u ok?

women are great

Relating the story to Mashable, Saleem said, "A man approached me while I was reading and refused to accept that I wasn't interested in being bought a drink or further conversation. I was trying to remain polite so it didn't escalate but I was getting irritated at which point a lovely woman nearby intervened pretending to be an old friend."

Once the woman stepped in to help, the man looked annoyed and awkwardly hung about before finally leaving," Saleem said. She added that she hopes other people will step in when they see people stuck in uncomfortable, potentially dangerous situations, saying, "I feel like we should look out for each other."

A man on Twitter asked how men could step in to help women in these situations without possibly escalating them.

Saleem responded that maybe instead of commanding the other guy to back off, men can just step in and say something like, "hey! I'm sorry I'm late, you okay?" She added that the most important thing is the eyes and the tone.

People on Twitter commiserated and some shared their own stories.

A guy should never do it for selfish reasons, but hey, you never know what could happen!

