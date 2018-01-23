Woman fends off guy harassing her at a bar with the help of a quick-thinking stranger.

Amna Saleem was just sitting at a bar in East London, minding her own business, waiting for her boyfriend to finish work, when a guy started hassling her to have a drink with him. This is a pretty familiar situation for just about any woman who's ever spent time alone in a bar.

But Saleem, a former BuzzFeed writer, got lucky when a kind stranger intervened. Saleem tweeted the interaction, and her tweet's gone massively viral.

guy: ...just one drink

me: no thank you

guy: come on it's just a drink

me: look, i'm sorry I just want to read my book while i wait for my bf

guy: what ur bf doesn't let you have friends?

random woman: Clara? Hi! *hugs* (whispers) u ok?



women are great — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) January 20, 2018

Saleem's tweet detailed her conversation with the random dude.

guy: …just one drink me: no thank you guy: come on it's just a drink me: look, i'm sorry I just want to read my book while i wait for my bf guy: what ur bf doesn't let you have friends? random woman: Clara? Hi! *hugs* (whispers) u ok? women are great

Relating the story to Mashable, Saleem said, "A man approached me while I was reading and refused to accept that I wasn't interested in being bought a drink or further conversation. I was trying to remain polite so it didn't escalate but I was getting irritated at which point a lovely woman nearby intervened pretending to be an old friend."