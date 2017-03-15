Advertising

Ashley Soto, the woman in these pictures, was diagnosed with a melanin disorder known as vitiligo when she was 12 years old. The disease causes skin to lose pigment in patches, varying in size and shape. Within a year, it had reportedly spread to 75 percent of her body. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old from Florida revealed that after being asked by another girl if she "showered with bleach" she covered up her skin out of embarrassment.

I am my own experiment, I am my own work of art. The girl with the world painted on her body 🌎 By being yourself and embracing it only makes you put something amazing in the world that wasn't there and that makes you unique ⭐️ credits to @torpe.ternura for making me her canvas 🗾 A post shared by Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

She told the Daily Mail,

I was so shocked that someone said that to me that I cried and cried, I didn't want to have the condition any more. It made me want to start hiding away from people and left me covering my skin, as I didn't want people to make fun of me.

The human body is the best work of art there is 🕊 I want to keep creating art for you angels, so I want to know what you'd like to see next? Give me suggestions and I'll choose the one I like the most and I'll do that one next ⭐️🎨 A post shared by Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

But Ashley Soto says she learned to love her skin by outlining the patches of skin where pigment has been lost, turning her entire body into a work of art. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said,

I never realized how beautiful my vitiligo was until I traced it with a black marker, it really helps to bring out the different colors of my skin. I was always trying to find a way to look at my skin in a positive light, I couldn't do that before starting this. Now what others would perceive as an imperfection I have made into something more beautiful and made it more accepted than before.

I get stretch marks just like everyone else regardless of if I have a skin condition or not. I go through all the same struggles you all go through that's why I preach self love so much. I don't care if I have to repeat myself in every caption to love who you are regardless if you have tiger stripes, #vitiligo, or whatever the case may be. I'll sound like a broken record each time because at least someone reminded you to appreciate and love yourself unconditionally always 🎨🌎❤ A post shared by Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

No longer shy about her condition, Ashley Soto tells the Mail,

I will continue creating different pieces of art with my skin and hope it inspires others in the process. Soon I will be doing some glow in the dark markings which will be a real challenge but it's very exciting. Thanks to doing this I've learned to accept myself more than I did before.

I just wanna say THANK YOU to everyone who took time to comment and message me such kind words, it's appreciated and you have no idea the love my heart feels right now for each and everyone of you 🌹I don't think it's hit me yet, still shocked right now. You guys don't know how much this means to me 💕💕💕 #vitiligo A post shared by Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) on Jun 2, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

