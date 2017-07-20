Advertising

German automakers Audi have apologized for this sexist ad for used cars that ran in China. The ad shows a bride being physically "inspected" by her soon-to-be mother-in-law, moments before she's about to get married.

In a statement released today, the company said that it "deeply regrets" the TV spot, which only aired in China and has since been taken off the air, CNN reports.

"The ad's perception that has been created for many people does not correspond to the values of our company in any way," the statement read. "The responsible department of the joint venture has arranged a thorough investigation...so that an incident like this can be excluded in the future."

Advertising

Honestly, we're not that sad about whoever came up with this ad having to maybe pack up their desk soon. You can watch it here and let us know what you think:

Surprise, surprise: many people objected to the site of a woman being physically mauled as if she were a car. A used car no less! Many took to Weibo, China's Twitter, to call the ad "unacceptable" and "disgusting" and other accurate adjectives, CNN reports.

Michael Wilkes, Audi's head of corporate communications China, said the ad was produced by the used car division of Volkswagen (Audi's parent company)'s joint venture in China. The division has not responded to requests for comment.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.