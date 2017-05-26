Advertising

Some creepy dudes can't take a hint when it comes women, but this bar in Devon, England is spelling it out for them. Literally.

Under pervy circumstances, The Beer Cellar had to put out this hilarious sign by illustrator Charlotte Mullin explaining to dense dudes why they shouldn't confuse female bartender's kindness for interest.

This is definitely our favourite sign in the bar. Also if dudes could stop trying to kiss our female bartender's hands that would be great. pic.twitter.com/C1Lf8KNe1Q — Beer Cellar Exeter (@BeerCellarExe) May 25, 2017

"This is definitely our favourite sign in the bar," tweeted the Beer Cellar Exeter Twitter account. "Also if dudes could stop trying to kiss our female bartender's hands that would be great."

Advertising

Wait, kissing hands? Who does that (besides cartoon villains and Game of Thrones characters)?!

what is up w/ the hand kissing? I had a guy do that when I was a receptionist! @ guys who think this is a chill thing to do: pls reconsider — 🌸 alliebird 🌸 (@ourhospitaIity) May 25, 2017

"We basically just printed it out after we had a very sex-pest heavy weekend about three months ago. I wanted to make it clear that female staff are nice to you because they have to be," bartender Lauren Dew told Mashable. "And, of course, most of us are decent human beings and would be nice to you anyway, but in no way does this mean we're dying for your dick."

Advertising

giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.